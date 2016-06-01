OSLO Iceland looked nothing like the side that powered their way to the finals of a major tournament for the first time as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat by Norway on Wednesday in their final friendly ahead of Euro 2016.

With Iceland coach Lars Lagerback fielding a makeshift defence, the Norwegians stunned the visitors with a goal in the first minute when Stefan Johansen gleefully rifled home the rebound after Vegard Forren's header was parried.

Norway, who lost a playoff to Iceland's Euro Group F opponents Hungary, looked like they had copied the style that has brought Iceland success, soaking up pressure, forcing mistakes and hitting the visitors on the break.

Always a threat from set pieces, Iceland equalised 10 minutes before halftime when Sverrir Ingi Ingason headed home a well-worked short corner, but five minutes later they were behind again after Pal Andre Helland fired home a superb free kick.

The introduction of veteran striker Eidur Gudjohnsen as a halftime substitute did little to improve Iceland's fortunes and they conceded again in the 67th minute when Alexander Soerloth lifted the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Unable to sit back as they normally do, Iceland battled to dictate the play against a young Norwegian side with a point to prove.

Despite struggling to establish any sort of defensive organisation or attacking platform, Gylfi Sigurdsson reduced the deficit from the penalty spot nine minutes from the end after a deliberate handball by Forren.

Lagerback has plenty to do before Iceland kick off their Euro 2016 Group F campaign against Portugal on June 14 before meeting Hungary and Austria.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond)