OSLO Norway slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Estonia in a friendly on Wednesday to increase the pressure on coach Per-Mathias Hogmo ahead of their testing Euro 2016 Group H qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku.

Estonia dominated the opening exchanges, taking a deserved lead through attacking midfielder Konstantin Vassiljev, who fired home to finish a penetrating attack down the left flank.

Fifteen-year-old prodigy Martin Odegaard, who is being chased by a host of European clubs according to media reports, came on for Norway after 57 minutes and brought a much-needed creative spark to the side.

Yet all too often the opportunities created by his incisive passing and running were wasted by his team mates.

Odegaard had a late chance to equalise, after cutting sharply inside, but his shot flew harmlessly over the crossbar, and questions will now be asked of Hogmo's ability to handle a Norway side in transition.

His team are currently third in Group H with six points, three behind leaders Croatia and Italy, as they head to Baku to face Azerbaijan on Sunday.

With just three points from their opening three games, Estonia are second from bottom in Group E. They travel to play bottom side San Marino, who have yet to score a goal in qualifying, on Saturday.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Toby Davis)