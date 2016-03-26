WARSAW Kamil Grosicki and Pawel Wszolek scored two goals each as an experimental Poland lineup thrashed Finland 5-0 in a friendly on Saturday to extend their winning streak to five games in the run-up to Euro 2016.

Poland left Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski on the bench in the first half, along with Fiorentina's on-loan winger Jakub Blaszczykowski, who scored the winning goal in Wednesday's friendly against Serbia.

The game, however, was effectively over as a contest by halftime as Poland scored three goals before the break.

Stade Rennais' Grosicki opened the scoring in Wroclaw in the 18th minute, netting from a precise cross by Legia Warsaw's right back Artur Jedrzejczyk.

Two minutes later Grosicki crossed from the left for Verona's on-loan midfielder Wszolek to chip in for 2-0.

Wszolek then found Filip Starzynski, who curled the ball into the net from the edge of the area in the 32nd minute.

Wszolek scored again in the 66th minute following a fortunate rebound off a Finnish defender after being set up by Grosicki, who completed the rout with five minutes remaining having collected a 40-metre pass from defender Bartosz Salamon.

Poland beat Serbia in a friendly on Wednesday, having beaten Iceland and the Czech Republic in friendlies last year and ended their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a win over Ireland.

Poland are in Group C at Euro 2016 along with world champions Germany, Ukraine and Northern Ireland.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Davis)