Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
WARSAW Jakub Blaszczykowski's first-half goal gave Poland a 1-0 win in an evenly-contested friendly against Serbia on Wednesday, as the Euro 2016 qualifiers struggled to break down a rock-solid Serbian defence.
Blaszczykowski, who is on loan at Fiorentina, found space in the area and scored in the 28th minute with a seemingly-effortless first-time shot after Serbia had failed to clear their lines.
The 30-year-old winger has recently fallen out of favour at the Italian club, but improved his chances of earning a place at the Euros in June and July with a performance that overshadowed his more heralded team mates Robert Lewandowski and Arek Milik.
Playing on a rain-soaked pitch in the western Polish town of Poznan, the hosts struggled on the flanks against Serbia's experienced full backs Aleksandar Kolarov and Branislav Ivanovic.
Poland coach Adam Nawalka fielded a largely full-strength side that featured Sevilla midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak and Torino defender Kamil Glik, but Serbia managed to keep them at bay for most of the game.
It was a physical encounter as Serbia fought tenaciously in midfield, with Lewandowski almost forced off the pitch through injury following a tackle early in the game.
Poland are in Group C at Euro 2016 along with world champions Germany, Ukraine and Northern Ireland.
(Editing by Toby Davis)
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
MUNICH Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.