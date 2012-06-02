Robert Lewandowski (9) of Poland scores a goal against Andorra during their international friendly match in Warsaw June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Ludovic Obraniak of Poland kicks the ball during their international friendly match against Andorra in Warsaw June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Co-hosts Poland wrapped up preparations for Euro 2012 with a 4-0 romp over Andorra, one of the weakest international teams, on Saturday.

The Poles will lean heavily on their Borussia Dortmund trio - striker Robert Lewandowski, captain Jakub Blaszczykowski and defender Lukasz Piszczek - in the Euros and all three started against Andorra.

Ludovic Obraniak opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Lewandowski made it 2-0 nine minutes before halftime.

Poland, who have now gone five matches without conceding a goal, added a third through Blaszczykowski before Marcin Wasilewski completed the rout with a 77th-minute penalty.

"I'm pleased with the result and that all the players are okay," said coach Franciszek Smuda.

The Poles have had little to celebrate in recent years but hopes are high among the fans that Smuda's team can advance beyond the group stage where they will meet Russia, Czech Republic and Greece.

The Euros, co-hosted by Ukraine, begin on Friday.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Tony Jimenez)