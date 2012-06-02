Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
WARSAW Co-hosts Poland wrapped up preparations for Euro 2012 with a 4-0 romp over Andorra, one of the weakest international teams, on Saturday.
The Poles will lean heavily on their Borussia Dortmund trio - striker Robert Lewandowski, captain Jakub Blaszczykowski and defender Lukasz Piszczek - in the Euros and all three started against Andorra.
Ludovic Obraniak opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Lewandowski made it 2-0 nine minutes before halftime.
Poland, who have now gone five matches without conceding a goal, added a third through Blaszczykowski before Marcin Wasilewski completed the rout with a 77th-minute penalty.
"I'm pleased with the result and that all the players are okay," said coach Franciszek Smuda.
The Poles have had little to celebrate in recent years but hopes are high among the fans that Smuda's team can advance beyond the group stage where they will meet Russia, Czech Republic and Greece.
The Euros, co-hosted by Ukraine, begin on Friday.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
MADRID Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.