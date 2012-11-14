WARSAW Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez were on the scoresheet for Uruguay in their 3-1 international friendly win over Poland in Gdansk on Wednesday.

Poland had started strongly but came undone when defender Kamil Glik deflected the ball into his own net to give Uruguay the lead in the 21st minute.

It took Uruguay only 13 minutes more to score again - this time through Napoli's Cavani and Liverpool striker Suarez added a third in the 66th shortly after French-born Ludovic Obraniak had pulled one back for Poland.

"We did not expect the game to look like this. It's a good thing that it was this game (a friendly) and not a game in the qualifiers," goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton told public television.

Poland are third in Group H of the European World Cup qualifiers with five points from their three matches. Montenegro, who beat San Marino 3-0 on Wednesday, top the group with 10 points from four qualifiers, two more than second-placed England.

The win was some solace for Uruguay after defeats to Bolivia and Argentina and a draw with Ecuador.

(Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Alison Wildey)