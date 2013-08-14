WARSAW Poland scored two early second-half goals to beat Denmark 3-2 in a friendly on Wednesday, giving the Poles a rare victory after a poor World Cup qualifying campaign.

Poland, who trailed 1-2 at halftime, equalised when Kuba Blaszczykowski threaded a precise pass through a wall of Danish defenders to Waldemar Sobota who shot past goalkeeper Stephan Andersen.

Two minutes later, Piotr Zielinski scored from just inside the penalty box.

Denmark were sluggish in the second half after outplaying Poland for most of the first period when Christian Eriksen scored from a free kick in the 18th minute and Martin Braithwaite added a second just before the interval.

Poland started the scoring spree in the fourth minute when Mateusz Klich found the top corner of the goal following a pass by Blaszczykowski.

