Romania's Claudiu Keseru (R) celebrates after scoring a goal past Denmark's Lars Jacobsen during their international friendly soccer match at National Arena in Bucharest November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST Claudio Keseru grabbed two superb second-half goals to earn Romania a comfortable 2-0 win over Denmark in a friendly at the National Arena on Tuesday.

After a tight first half the home side exploded into life when Keseru showed excellent technique to control substitute Alexandru Chipchiu's precise pass and round keeper Stephan Andersen to score in the 53rd minute.

The striker took his tally to 22 goals in all competitions this season when he gave Andersen no chance with a thunderous shot from 20 metres six minutes later.

Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu made six changes to the side that beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Saturday while Danish counterpart Morten Olsen gave debuts to Lucas Andersen, Anders Christiansen and Nicolaj Thomsen.

Lively winger Andersen was substituted midway through the first half when he lost three teeth after receiving an elbow in the face.

Romania midfielder Eric Bicfalvi also made his debut after replacing Alexandru Maxim in the second half.

Unbeaten Romania, on the verge of reaching the top 20 of the FIFA world rankings for the first time since March 2009, top Euro 2016 Group F qualifying with 10 points from four matches, one ahead of Northern Ireland.

Denmark also occupy first place in Group I with seven points from four games, one ahead of Portugal.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)