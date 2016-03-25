BUCHAREST Romania defender Laszlo Sepsi has been ruled out of the Euro 2016 warm-up against European champions Spain on Sunday due to injury, the Romanian football federation (FRF) said.

FRF, which did not specify the nature of the 28-year-old left back's injury, said in a statement that Sepsi returned to his club FC Nurnberg for treatment after failing to recover for the much-anticipated match in Cluj-Napoca.

Romania, who beat Lithuania 1-0 in a friendly on Wednesday to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games, have been drawn in European Championship Group A with hosts France, Switzerland and Albania.

Spain, who on Thursday drew 1-1 in Italy to end a run of seven successive wins, are in Group D alongside Turkey, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

