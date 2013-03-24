Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Russia captain Igor Denisov will miss Monday's friendly against Brazil because of injury, coach Fabio Capello said on Sunday.
"Everyone is ready 100 percent. The only problem is Denisov, who has a slight injury and will be rested on Monday," Capello told reporters without specifying the Zenit St Petersburg midfielder's injury.
Denisov's Zenit team mate Roman Shirokov will lead out the Russians against the five-times world champions at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground in London.
Russia have had less than ideal preparation for the Brazil match after their World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland, that was originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed because of bad weather in Belfast.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Toby Davis)
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.