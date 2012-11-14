JOHANNESBURG Substitute Collins Mbesuma's goal gave African champions Zambia a 1-0 victory away in South Africa where they will defend their Nations Cup title early next year.

Mbesuma, who plays his club football in South Africa, came on in the second half to score with a scorching shot from the edge of the penalty box in the 64th minute on Wednesday.

He might have had two more goals as the game came to an end while South Africa missed a late chance to equalise.

Zambia showed strong form with a side that featured 10 of the 11 players who won the Nations Cup in February and the champions will be among the favourites for the tournament that starts on January 19.

South Africa, down to 84th in the FIFA rankings, produced another tepid performance that increases pressure on coach Gordon Igesund, who has not been able to show much improvement in the five months he has been in the job.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing By Alison Wildey)