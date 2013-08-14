Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts as he eyes the ball during their French Ligue 1 match against Valenciennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

STOCKHOLM A superb Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick helped Sweden to a 4-2 friendly victory over Nordic neighbours Norway at the Friends Arena on Wednesday.

Sebastian Larsson snapped up a loose pass in midfield before releasing his captain with a perfectly-weighted through ball, which Ibrahimovic coolly slotted home low to goalkeeper Rune Jarstein's right in the second minute.

The tall striker netted his second just before the half-hour mark, latching on to Albin Ekdahl's inch-perfect pass and finishing into the same corner of the net.

Norway pulled a goal back when Mohammed Abdellaoue fired home a penalty in the 38th minute and Stefan Johansen's shot deflected off Mikael Antonsson into the net to level the scores.

Ibrahimovic completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute, blasting in a free kick from a central position which Jarstein could not keep out.

Substitute Anders Svensson scored the goal of the night in the 75th minute, hammering home a twisting, dipping shot for Sweden's fourth on his 142nd international appearance.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)