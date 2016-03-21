STOCKHOLM Captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided to skip European Championship finalists Sweden's friendly against Turkey in Antalya on Friday.

"I offered him the chance to skip the match and he accepted," coach Erik Hamren told a news conference on Monday.

"The reason is that I want to preserve his great form...I think this is for the best."

Striker Ibrahimovic, 34, who recently secured his fourth Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain, scored 11 goals in 10 Euro 2016 qualifying games for the Swedes.

FA chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson told Reuters he was not worried about travelling to Turkey despite recent bombings in the country.

"We have received the kind of guarantees from the Turkish FA that make us feel safe," Nilsson said.

"We have received exact information about what they plan to do around the game so, provided nothing else happens, it feels safe."

Sweden have been drawn in Group E with Ireland, Italy and Belgium for the Euro 2016 finals in France in June.

