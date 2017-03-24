MONASTIR, Tunisia Vincent Aboubakar picked up where he left off some 50 days ago as he propelled Cameroon to a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia in their first outing since winning the African Nations Cup.

Aboubakar netted the winner for Cameroon in last month’s final against Egypt and repeated the feat with a 15th minute strike in the tourist resort of Monastir.

He steered into the net with an outstretched leg following a curling free kick from captain Benjamin Moukandjo.

Aboubakar had an excellent chance to score a second 10 minutes into the second half but hit his shot wildly over the top with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Tunisia twice hit Cameroon’s woodwork during the game and Ali Maaloul came close with two late efforts for the hosts as both countries warmed up for the resumption of World Cup qualifiers later in the year.

