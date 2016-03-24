Football Soccer - Turkey v Sweden - International Freindly - Antalya Arena, Antalya, Turkey - 24/03/16 Turkey's Cenk Tosun celebrates with his team mates after scoring a second goal against Sweden REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Cenk Tosun was in brilliant form for Turkey, scoring both goals in a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over fellow Euro 2016 qualifiers Sweden at the Antalya Stadium on Thursday.

The Besiktas striker hit the target with a left-foot strike after 32 minutes when midfielder Ozan Tufan put him through with a headed assist.

Sweden then took control in the second half to earn a deserved 74th minute equaliser from Andreas Granqvist, who scored from close range.

Both sides had their chances to earn a winner but it was Tosun who proved the decisive figure nine minutes from time, heading home Selcuk Inan's cross to leave the visiting goalkeeper Robin Olsen helpless.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Ian Chadband)