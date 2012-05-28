West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Ukraine recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Estonia in a friendly in Kufstein, Austria on Monday in a Euro 2012 warm-up.
Andriy Yarmolenko smashed the ball into the top corner nine minutes into the game after good work from Serhiy Nazarenko and Oleh Gusiev made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after Yarmolenko was brought down.
Andriy Voronin nodded in the third following a short cross from Marco Devic six minutes later and Ukraine great Andriy Shevchenko, off the bench for the second half, shook off two defenders to set up Artem Milevskiy who made it 4-0.
Second-half substitute striker Evhen Seleznyov missed two clear chances, both from close range.
Ukraine, co-hosting Euro 2012 with Poland and drawn with France, England and Sweden in Group D, are taking on Austria in Innsbruck on June 1 before a final warm-up against Turkey in Ingolstadt on June 5.
(Writing by Igor Nitsak, Editing by Dave Thompson)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.