Luis Suarez had a part in Uruguay’s goal in his first international appearance since being banned for biting Italian Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup to help his country draw 1-1 in a friendly with Saudi Arabia on Friday.

And in a strange twist of fate, Chiellini also had a night to remember, scoring all three goals, including one at the wrong end as Italy beat Azerbaijan 2-1 in a Euro 2016 qualifying match in Palermo.

The names of Suarez and Chiellini will forever be linked after what happened in the World Cup, and although the Uruguayan did not get on the score sheet in his first match for his country since that infamous bite, he celebrated as if he had.

A volley by the Barcelona striker from Nicolas Lodeiro’s cross two minutes into the second half in Jeddah came back off the post, hit midfielder Hassan Fallatah and went in for an own goal to put Uruguay ahead.

Suarez, who came off after 69 minutes, celebrated with an n emotionally charged run towards the crowd clearly thankful to be back in action.

He might have scored a second goal for Uruguay but in a clear indication of his lack of match fitness he failed to beat the goalkeeper for speed in a one-on-one situation, had his shot parried and the ball was then cleared off the line.

Uruguay had the thank goalkeeper Fernando Muslera for keeping the home side at bay until the final minute when substitute Naif Hazazi headed a deserved equaliser at the end of a dominant second half from the Saudis.

Former Liverpool striker Suarez had last played for Uruguay in their third group match at the World Cup finals on June 24 in a 1-0 win during which he bit Chiellini on the shoulder.

The incident was missed by the referee but FIFA suspended Suarez for four months from all football activity and nine competitive internationals, the first of which he served when Uruguay lost to Colombia in their last-16 clash four days later.

Suarez has been allowed to play friendly matches after a partial reprieve to the conditions of his four-month ban following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in August.

He is expected to make his Barcelona debut in the “clasico” against Real Madrid in La Liga on Oct. 26.

Suarez will miss the Copa America next year when Uruguay defend their continental title in Chile and his country’s first few qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia depending on how many matches they play at the Copa.

(Additional reporting by Malena Castaldi in Montevideo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Mike Collett)