Football Soccer - Wales v Northern Ireland - International Friendly - Cardiff City Stadium - 24/3/16Simon Church scores the first goal for Wales from the penalty spotReuters / Rebecca Naden

LONDON Wales sorely missed the unavailable Gareth Bale as they laboured to a 1-1 home draw with fellow Euro 2016 qualifiers Northern Ireland in Cardiff on Thursday.

Without the Real Madrid forward, whose seven qualifying goals propelled Wales to their first tournament finals since 1958, they barely tested visiting keeper Michael McGovern.

Craig Cathcart's goal on the hour looked like settling a scrappy contest before Simon Church salvaged a draw for the hosts from the penalty spot after being fouled.

Bale was unavailable as he battled back to full fitness having been out with a calf injury for several weeks.

Wales' performance would not have unduly worried England, one of their opponents in the group stages in France this summer, but manager Chris Coleman said there had been some positives.

"One or two of the players have probably made it more difficult to choose my 23 for the Euros now," Coleman, whose team face Ukraine on Monday, told the BBC.

Cathcart put Northern Ireland ahead when Paddy McNair hoisted a cross into a crowded area and the ball dropped for the Watford defender to turn and fire home only his second goal for his country.

Coleman cut a frustrated figure on the touchline but his spirits were lifted when Gareth McAuley brought down Church and the Aberdeen player got up to convert from the penalty spot.

It meant Wales avoided a third consecutive defeat and kept Northern Ireland waiting for a long-overdue victory against their British rivals, with their last win coming in 1980.

Northern Ireland, who have qualified for their first ever European Championships, face Poland, Ukraine and Germany at Euro 2016 while Wales are in the same group as England, Slovakia and Russia.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ian Chadband)