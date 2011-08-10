Bournemouth boss Howe's ability not in doubt, says Cook
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
LONDON Australia overcame Wales 2-1 with smart goals by Tim Cahill and Robert Kruse in a friendly at the Cardiff City stadium on Wednesday as the hosts' poor recent form continued.
Cahill's volley on the stroke of halftime put the visitors ahead and a Kruse tap in on the hour gave the Socceroos a 2-0 lead over a Welsh side who have only won once since their 5-0 victory against Luxembourg in August last year.
Australia showed their attacking intent throughout the match with Luke Wilkshire striking a post 10 minutes from halftime and they hit the woodwork again moments after the restart.
"Don't be fooled by the rankings, they're a tough team," Australia captain Lucas Neill told Sky Sports of 112th-ranked Wales.
The home side showed their qualities in the latter stages with Darcy Blake heading a consolation after 82 minutes and they also had a penalty appeal for handball turned down late on.
Wales, bottom of Euro 2012 qualifying Group F with no points from four games, play Montenegro on September 2 and England four days later in their next matches of the campaign.
Australia host Thailand on September 2 in a 2014 World Cup Asian zone third round qualifier.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Ken Ferris)
Hosts India piled up 687 for six before declaring their first innings after tea on day two of their one-off test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.