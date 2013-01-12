NDOLA, Zambia Zambia played out a goalless draw with Norway on Saturday in their final warm-up match before starting the defence of their African Nations Cup title in South Africa later this month.

Zambia failed to score for a fourth successive warm-up game, although they dominated proceedings on Saturday but failed to capitalise on several good opportunities.

Norway, with a team of home based players, beat South Africa 1-0 in Cape Town on Tuesday in the first game on their two-match tour.

Zambia start the defence of their Nations Cup title against Ethiopia in Nelspruit on January 21.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Pritha Sarkar)