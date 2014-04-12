Handscomb-Marsh rearguard earns draw for Australia
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.
PARIS Laurent Blanc will decide on his Paris St Germain future after next weekend's League Cup final.
"I have received a contract offer from PSG but I want to wait 10 days as there are important things to deal with," Blanc, whose original deal ends in June 2015, told a news conference on Saturday.
"I will wait until after the League Cup final before looking into it."
PSG will wrap up their second successive Ligue 1 title with five games to spare on Sunday if they beat Olympique Lyon away and Monaco lose at Rennes on Saturday.
They have 79 points from 32 games to Monaco's 66.
The capital side, who were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Chelsea last week, meet Lyon again in the League Cup final next Saturday at the Stade de France.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
ZURICH Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.