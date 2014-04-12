Paris St Germain's coach Laurent Blanc is seen before his team's Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

PARIS Laurent Blanc will decide on his Paris St Germain future after next weekend's League Cup final.

"I have received a contract offer from PSG but I want to wait 10 days as there are important things to deal with," Blanc, whose original deal ends in June 2015, told a news conference on Saturday.

"I will wait until after the League Cup final before looking into it."

PSG will wrap up their second successive Ligue 1 title with five games to spare on Sunday if they beat Olympique Lyon away and Monaco lose at Rennes on Saturday.

They have 79 points from 32 games to Monaco's 66.

The capital side, who were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Chelsea last week, meet Lyon again in the League Cup final next Saturday at the Stade de France.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)