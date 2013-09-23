Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
Gabon have parted ways with coach Paulo Duarte following their failure to qualify for next year's World Cup, the country's soccer federation (FEGAFOOT) said on Monday.
The Portuguese, who was 18 months into a two-year contract, took over from Gernot Rohr following the 2012 African Nations Cup during which hosts Gabon were eliminated on penalties by Mali in the quarter-finals.
"I have told Paulo Duarte that he is no longer national coach," interim FEGAFOOT president Dieudonne Likouni Ndoumbou was quoted as saying on the federation's website.
"We are working on his replacement. An announcement may take place in a few days," he said, adding that Duarte would remain national technical director until further notice.
Gabon, who have never played at the World Cup finals, finished third in qualifying Group E behind Burkina Faso and Congo.
Five African teams will qualify for next year's World Cup in Brazil after the playoffs scheduled to take place on October 11 and November 15.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier in Paris; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.