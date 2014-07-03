Italy's coach Cesare Prandelli gestures to his players as they play against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ISTANBUL Turkish giants Galatasaray have confirmed they are in talks to appoint Italian Cesare Prandelli as their next manager, replacing Roberto Mancini.

Prandelli resigned as Italy's national team manager after the team failed to get past the group stage at the ongoing World Cup in Brazil.

Former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager Mancini left Galatasaray this summer after less than a season at the Istanbul club, when they lost the championship to arch rivals Fenerbahce.

"Galatasaray Sportif has announced that they have begun negotiating with the Italian football manager Cesare Prandelli," the club said on its website.

"The public will be updated about further developments."

Media reports had also linked former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes as a candidate for the post.

