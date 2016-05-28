ASCONA, Switzerland Germany coach Joachim Loew said on Saturday he had heard enough of the transfer talk regarding Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Goetze and had ordered all other players to deal with any potential transfers after Euro 2016 starting next month.

Goetze, 23, who scored Germany's winning goal in the 2014 final and has been a regular starter under Loew, has been struggling for three seasons at Bayern and was expected to leave at the end of this campaign.

However a surprise U-turn this week by the player, who said he would stay at Bayern, angered club bosses who said Goetze had been properly briefed about his future and about potential limited playing time under new coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"I am not interested in this talk any more," Loew, who days ago had suggested a move would be good for Goetze, told reporters at the German training camp on the shores of Lake Maggiore.

"This is something that I do not want to be confronted with any more and I will not talk about it again."

"It has been a few days now that I am not interested in this issue any more and I am also not interested in who says what."

Germany international Goetze has failed to carve out a starting spot since joining Bayern from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and had been linked with a possible move to Liverpool but on Monday he poured cold water on a move, saying he wanted to see out his contract until it expired in 2017.

"Mario Goetze is a player with a lot of abilities. After such an emotional moment (World Cup 2014) it is not unusual for a player to experience a slump.

"All players who have transfer issues should now deal with them after the Euro. Not now," added Loew, who team are eyeing their first continental title in 20 years.

Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Leroy Sane has also been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent days but on Thursday the player said he would deal with the matter after his Euro mission.

The Germans, who take on Slovakia in a warm-up game on Sunday and then also play Hungary, have been drawn in Euro Group C along with Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)