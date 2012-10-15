Hannover 96's Mohammed Abdellaoue celebrates after scoring against Sevilla during their Europa League playoff second leg soccer match at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

BERLIN Hanover 96 striker Mohammed Abdellaoue returned to training on Monday after a back injury ruled the Norway international out of his country's 2014 World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland last Friday and Cyprus this Tuesday.

"Welcome back. We are happy to have Moa Abdellaoue back in team training," the club said in a tweet.

The striker, who had been nursing a back injury for the past week, had ruled himself out of the internationals saying he needed medical treatment.

Norway, third in their World Cup Group E on four points from three games, drew 1-1 in Switzerland and travel to Cyprus on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)