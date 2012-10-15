Everton's Barkley determined to achieve double figure target
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
BERLIN Hanover 96 striker Mohammed Abdellaoue returned to training on Monday after a back injury ruled the Norway international out of his country's 2014 World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland last Friday and Cyprus this Tuesday.
"Welcome back. We are happy to have Moa Abdellaoue back in team training," the club said in a tweet.
The striker, who had been nursing a back injury for the past week, had ruled himself out of the internationals saying he needed medical treatment.
Norway, third in their World Cup Group E on four points from three games, drew 1-1 in Switzerland and travel to Cyprus on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
Liverpool will reap the benefits of their mid-season training camp in Spain when they travel to relegation-threatened Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday, forward Sadio Mane said.
BUDAPEST Budapest's mayor will tell the government that political unity over the city's bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics has broken down, according to a council resolution widely seen as the first step to it pulling its candidacy.