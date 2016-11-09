BERLIN Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Julian Brandt will miss this week's World Cup qualifier away to San Marino, the world champions said in a statement on Wednesday as coach Joachim Loew's absentee list grows.

Neuer, who felt unwell and Brandt, suffering with a virus, did not travel with the squad to Italy on Wednesday ahead of Friday's qualifier and next week's friendly with the Italians.

Germany are already without the injured Jerome Boateng, Toni Kroos and Julian Draxler. Loew has also left out several other players, including Andre Schuerrle, Mesut Ozil and Antonio Ruediger, to give them a rest.

The Germans top Group C on nine points from three matches, two ahead of Azerbaijan in second place.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)