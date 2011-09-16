West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
BERLIN Sportscar maker Aston Martin has become a sponsor of German second division club 1860 Munich, which only months ago was on the brink of financial collapse.
"This contract means that our task is to now drive the club forward with all our energy," said 1860 General Manager Robert Schaefer of the "medium-term" contract.
Financial details of the deal were not released but sources close to the deal said it was worth several million euros annually.
The contract with the German club, one of the founding members of the Bundesliga and the 1966 German champions before falling on hard times, is the first engagement for Aston Martin in German professional football.
"Munich is a very important market for Aston Martin in Europe," said a company spokeswoman. "The club have a great tradition, a great brand and very loyal fans."
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.