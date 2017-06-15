Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
The four-team tournament will be played over two days with the winners of the pairings advancing to the Aug. 2 final.
Bayern, who won a fifth consecutive league crown, will kick off their preparations for the new season on July 1 and will go on a four-match Asian tour before the tournament in Munich.
Napoli and Atletico, who both finished third in their respective leagues, will play in the Champions League group stage next season while Liverpool, fourth in the Premier League, goes into the competition's qualifying round.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.