Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
New Augsburg signing Raul Bobadilla could be out for a while after injuring his knee on his debut as the Bavarian club lost 1-0 at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
"It does not look good. I think this will take some time," coach Markus Weinzierl told reporters after the Argentine striker was brought on in the 57th minute but then limped off late in the game.
Bobadilla, 26, who has also played for Borussia Moenchengladbach, signed a three-year deal after leaving Swiss club Basel for Augsburg on Thursday.
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.