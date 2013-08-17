New Augsburg signing Raul Bobadilla could be out for a while after injuring his knee on his debut as the Bavarian club lost 1-0 at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"It does not look good. I think this will take some time," coach Markus Weinzierl told reporters after the Argentine striker was brought on in the 57th minute but then limped off late in the game.

Bobadilla, 26, who has also played for Borussia Moenchengladbach, signed a three-year deal after leaving Swiss club Basel for Augsburg on Thursday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)