LONDON South Korea striker Ji Dong-won has joined Bundesliga side Augsburg from Sunderland, the Premier League club said on their website (www.safc.com) on Thursday.

The 22-year-old had a five-month loan spell with Augsburg last season, scoring five goals in 17 games.

The transfer fee was undisclosed for a player whose contract with Sunderland was due to run out at the end of the season.

Ji joined Sunderland from K-League side Chunnam Dragons in June 2011 and played 28 times for the 'Black Cats', scoring twice.

Augsburg are eighth with 24 points from 17 games.

