BERLIN Bundesliga club Augsburg will be without their Czech midfielder Jan Moravek for the first months of the new season after he underwent surgery on Monday for what turned out to be a cruciate ligament tear, the club said.

The 24-year-old, who was injured in Saturday's warmup game against Crystal Palace, was operated on Monday and will be out for several months.

"This is bitter for him as well as the club," said Augsburg sports director Stefan Reuter. "He will get all the time he needs from us to get back fit."

Augsburg kick off their Bundesliga season on Aug. 23 at Hoffenheim.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)