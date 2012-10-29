Germany's national soccer player Holger Badstuber attends a news conference in Gdansk, June 19, 2012, ahead of their Euro 2012 match against Greece on June 22. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

BERLIN Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber will be out for at least two weeks after tearing a thigh muscle in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga leaders said on Monday.

Germany international Badstuber is certain to miss Wednesday's German Cup second round match against Kaiserslautern as well as Saturday's league game at Hamburg SV and their Champions League encounter with France's Lille on November 7.

"This is a big setback for us. I hope we can adequately replace him for this period," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters.

The Bavarians could also be without Franck Ribery on Wednesday with the winger still feeling the effects of a minor muscle problem.

"He upped the intensity level in training today but he is still doubtful," the club said in a statement.

Bayern are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga despite Sunday's defeat with Schalke 04 in second place.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)