BERLIN Bayern Munich have learned from their brief slump in form this month and will bounce back against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

The champions, chasing a record-extending fifth straight Bundesliga title, dropped their first points of the season when they drew against Cologne after also losing in the Champions League to Atletico Madrid for their first defeat of the season.

Bayern had started with five consecutive league wins but in their past two or three matches in all competitions, including a narrow 1-0 win over Hamburg SV, they lacked killer instinct.

"We have learned from our mistakes and we have discussed them," Ancelotti told reporters ahead off the trip to Frankfurt. "Tomorrow is another day and we will give it our best.

"I think maybe some players were a bit tired and we did not have that total intensity despite playing well. We will enjoy a different moment tomorrow."

Bayern are three points clear at the top of the table having conceded just two goals.

Second-placed Hertha Berlin take on Borussia Dortmund, four points behind the Bavarians in third, later on Friday.

Ancelotti can count on fit-again winger Arjen Robben and defender Holger Badstuber, who is returning from another long injury absence, is hoping for a place in the squad.

"I am happy with how my team plays," said Ancelotti, who took over in the close season from Pep Guardiola.

"Maybe they did not manage to fully apply my ideas or my plan. We can and must improve but overall I am satisfied."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)