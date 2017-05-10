FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid - Allianz Arena Munich, Germany - 02/05/16 Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez during news conference prior to UEFA Champions League semi-final return match against Atletico Madrid REUTERS/Michaela Rehle Picture Supplied by Action Images

BERLIN Bayern Munich central defender Javi Martinez will miss the last two matches of the season after breaking his left collarbone during a mountain hiking trip in Spain, the German champions said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Spain international already underwent surgery on Tuesday and will not play again this season, Bayern said, adding injured keeper Manuel Neuer and his replacement Sven Ulreich were also out for the remainder of the campaign.

Bayern have, however, already secured their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title more than a week ago.

