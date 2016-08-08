Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is keen on turning his loan move at Bayern Munich into a permanent switch to the Bundesliga giants.

The 20-year-old Coman has enjoyed great success since signing from Juventus in 2015 on a two-year loan deal, winning the German title and reaching the European Championship final with France this summer.

''I want to stay,'' he told German magazine Kicker on Monday. ''When I first came it was my intention to stay for a longer period.

''Bayern Munich are one of the best teams in the world,'' Coman added, ''and I want to play here for many years.''

Coman also helped knock his parent club out of the Champions League, finding the net after coming on as a substitute to help Bayern beat Juve 6-4 on aggregate after extra time in the quarter-final.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Neil Robinson)