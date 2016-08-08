Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is keen on turning his loan move at Bayern Munich into a permanent switch to the Bundesliga giants.
The 20-year-old Coman has enjoyed great success since signing from Juventus in 2015 on a two-year loan deal, winning the German title and reaching the European Championship final with France this summer.
''I want to stay,'' he told German magazine Kicker on Monday. ''When I first came it was my intention to stay for a longer period.
''Bayern Munich are one of the best teams in the world,'' Coman added, ''and I want to play here for many years.''
Coman also helped knock his parent club out of the Champions League, finding the net after coming on as a substitute to help Bayern beat Juve 6-4 on aggregate after extra time in the quarter-final.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.