Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
MUNICH Fit-again defender Jerome Boateng and winger Arjen Robben are back in the Bayern Munich squad for Saturday's home Bundesliga game with Ingolstadt 04.
The champions, however, will be without captain Philipp Lahm, Thomas Mueller and David Alaba, all out with a stomach bug.
Dutchman Robben has not played competitively since suffering an adductor muscle injury in March.
Boateng has recovered from a muscle tear he picked up in Germany's Euro 2016 semi-final defeat by France in July.
Fellow central defender Mats Hummels is also fit after being kicked in the face in the 5-0 victory over Russian club Rostov in the Champions League on Tuesday.
"Robben and Boateng are in the squad and will be on the bench tomorrow," coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
The Italian, in his first season in charge, added that he had yet to decide on his lineup but said youngster Joshua Kimmich would play.
The 21-year-old scored twice against Rostov after also grabbing a goal against Schalke 04 in the league last week.
"He is showing outstanding performances. He can play right back, central defender, midfielder and even striker," Ancelotti said.
Bayern, bidding for a record-extending fifth consecutive league title, are top with two wins from two matches and have yet to concede a goal.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
