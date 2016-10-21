BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is set to start individual training next week as he looks to recover from a muscle injury sustained earlier this month, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Ribery had enjoyed a fine start to the season before getting injured. The winger, whose Bayern contract is set to expire at the end of the season, then suffered another injury setback last week in training.

"Apart from Ribery, everyone else is fit," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of their Bundesliga match against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

"He will start with individual training next week."

Ribery, who missed last week's Bundesliga draw against Eintracht Frankfurt as well as their midweek 4-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, had scored two goals in the Bundesliga and set up another five prior to his injury.

Bayern, two points clear of Cologne at the top of the table, are chasing a record-extending fifth consecutive German league title.

