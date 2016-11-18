BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will be without winger Arjen Robben, who was ruled out with a muscle injury he sustained on international duty, when they take on league rivals Borussia Dortmund, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Ancelotti said defender Javi Martinez and winger Kingsley Coman were also ruled out for Saturday's game.

Robben was injured while playing for Netherlands against Luxembourg last week but hoped to be fit for the match.

Brazilian Douglas Costa and Chile's Arturo Vidal were doubtful after they also returned with minor injuries from their international matches, Ancelotti said.

"We had a lot of problems with the international matches," said the Italian. "Other teams have problems with their international players as well.

"The schedule in the European competitions is too full. I am no sports administrator but there has to be a solution."

Bayern are top of the league on 24 points, ahead on goal difference from RB Leipzig, who take on Bayer Leverkusen later on Friday.

Dortmund are in fifth place on 18.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)