Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has been ruled out for around six weeks after sustaining a groin muscle injury in Saturday's friendly against lower division side Lippstadt, the Bundesliga champions said.
The 32-year-old, who made only 15 league appearances in an injury-hit 2015-16 season, scored once in Bayern's 4-3 win in manager Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge, but was forced off after 35 minutes.
"FC Bayern will be without Arjen Robben for the next month and a half after the Dutch winger sustained a groin muscle injury in Saturday's friendly away to Lippstadt," the club said in a statement on its website (www.fcbayern.de).
"The injury to the player's right leg was diagnosed after an examination conducted by the club's medical unit in Munich on Sunday. Robben will be sidelined for approximately six weeks."
Bayern, who won the domestic double last season by winning the Bundesliga for a record fourth straight time and the German Cup in May, kick off their title defence against Werder Bremen on Aug. 26.
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.