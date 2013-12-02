Bayern Munich's David Alaba (R) reacts after Mario Goetze (2L) scored a goal against Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Left back David Alaba has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at Bayern Munich until 2018, the club said on Monday.

The 21-year-old Austrian international joined Bayern's youth team when he was 16 and has been a first choice for coach Pep Guardiola and predecessor Jupp Heynckes for the past three seasons.

"David has undergone amazing development," chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. "He is already among Europe's best and most successful full backs."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)