BERLIN Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara suffered a suspected partial knee ligament tear in their 3-3 draw at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, the club said.

Alcantara, who had already missed much of his first season following his move from Barcelona having picked up an injury in August, was replaced by Philipp Lahm after 25 minutes.

Bayern, who have already secured the league title, visit Manchester United in the Champions League last eight next week.

"The first diagnosis for Thiago is a suspected partial tear of the ligament," Bayern said on Twitter, although the club did not say how long the player could be ruled out for.

The 22-year-old midfielder had only recently won a recall to the Spain squad after his superb performances for Bayern ahead of the World Cup in Brazil which kicks off in June.

