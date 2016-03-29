German champions Bayern Munich will continue to reap the benefits of manager Pep Guardiola's coaching even after the Spaniard leaves the club at the end of the season, midfielder Xabi Alonso has said.

Guardiola, who has won numerous trophies with Barcelona and then Bayern, will take over as head coach of English Premier League side Manchester City from July.

The Spaniard, who will be replaced at Bayern by Italian Carlo Ancelotti, looks set to lift his third successive Bundesliga in his final season and Alonso has hailed the manager's influence.

"Pep is ahead of his time. He is very demanding of himself and his players, but once you get to know it (the style), then it is the way we like to play," Alonso told Sky Sports on Monday.

"During his time here he has built something, a style of play, I think many players will have learnt a lot and improved and for sure those fundamentals will be very useful in the future as well."

Bayern hold a five-point lead over Borussia Dortmund with seven games remaining and host second-bottom Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

