Nadal breezes into Acapulco final
(The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
Defender Holger Badstuber's first-team return for treble-chasing Bayern Munich has been put back after he needed more surgery on his right knee.
"Surgery was necessary to treat an inflammation caused by operation scars," the club said in a statement, referring to the first time he went under the knife in December.
"His recovery will only be slightly delayed. He can resume his rehabilitation after 10 days."
Badstuber tore cruciate ligaments in a 1-1 draw against champions Borussia Dortmund at the end of 2012.
The Germany international, who has been plagued by injuries this season, said in January he hoped to be back before the campaign ended.
Bayern are 17 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and through to the German Cup semi-finals. They also face Arsenal next week for a spot in the Champions League last eight, having won the first leg in London 3-1.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)
(The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
March 4 Fabio Capello was always confident his fellow Italian Antonio Conte would be a success as Chelsea manager. Ahead of the Premier League leaders’ trip to West Ham United on Monday, the former England manager says Conte showed signs during his coaching career in Italy that suggested he was capable of winning the English title.
Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is currently enjoying the best form of his career but the Nigerian admits he needs to take more of his goal-scoring opportunities after he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension earlier this week.