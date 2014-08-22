Holger Badstuber of Bayern Munich grimaces in pain as he is carried off the pitch on a stretcher with a knee injury during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Munich, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MUNICH Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber returned to the Bundesliga after a 20-month injury layoff as the champions launched their season by beating VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 on Friday.

The former Germany international, who used to be considered one of the most talented left backs in football, has been out since December 2012 because of two consecutive cruciate ligament tears.

"It is absolutely fantastic to be here and playing in front of a home crowd again. Amazing feeling," the 25-year-old Badstuber told reporters.

"To come back at the start of the Bundesliga and leave with a win feels so good. I've waited a long time for this and I'm extremely happy."

Badstuber, who has won 30 caps, seems set to make a quick return to the Germany team. His last appearance was in a 4-4 draw against Sweden in October 2012.

"He looks to have advanced a lot and I am certain he will join us again," said national coach Joachim Loew who watched from the stands.

Bayern sports director Matthias Sammer was delighted for Badstuber who missed the 2013 Champions League final win and Germany's World Cup title triumph last month.

"We are very happy that he is back," said Sammer.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)