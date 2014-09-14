Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
BERLIN Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber will undergo surgery for a torn thigh muscle tendon only weeks after his comeback from a 20-month break due to consecutive cruciate ligament tears, the club said on Sunday.
Badstuber was injured in their 2-0 league win over VfB Stuttgart and his injury was initially seen as not serious.
Further tests on Sunday, however, revealed the real extent of his injury as Bayern prepare for Wednesday's Champions League game against Manchester City.
Bayern said on Sunday he had sustained a torn thigh muscle tendon and would undergo surgery, ruling him out for a "longer period of time."
"Obviously I am very disappointed at the moment," Badstuber, who had hoped to win back his Germany starting spot soon after coming back this season, said in a statement.
"But I have learned meanwhile how to deal with these situations. I will not give up and do not worry I will come back and pick up where I left off after my long injury break," said the 25-year-old.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.