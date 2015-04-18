BERLIN Bayern Munich midfielder Juan Bernat's ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday will not rule him out of their Champions League last eight, second leg against Porto next week, coach Pep Guardiola said.

The Spaniard added that Bastian Schweinsteiger, who did not play because of the flu that followed an ankle injury, was back to full health.

Bernat had to be taken off at halftime in Munich after a knock on the ankle from Hoffenheim's Sebastian Rudy, with Jerome Boateng coming on after the break for the Spain international.

Guardiola, however, said his substitution was a precautionary measure.

"We did not want to risk it," the coach told reporters. "I think he will be able to play on Tuesday."

Bayern were without Schweinsteiger, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, David Alaba and Medhi Benatia as well as captain Philipp Lahm, out with a virus.

Midfielder Javi Martinez and reserve keeper Tom Starke are also still injured.

Guardiola said, however, that Schweinsteiger should be available on Tuesday.

"He is back to full health," he said,

However, he was less optimistic about winger Ribery's prospects, with the Frenchman sidelined for five weeks with an ankle injury that initially was expected to keep him for a matter of days.

"We will wait but I don't think he can play," said the Spaniard.

The Bavarians are chasing a repeat of their 2013 treble but lost the first leg in Porto 3-1 on Wednesday.

