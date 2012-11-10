BERLIN Bayern Munich could be without defender Jerome Boateng for the next few games after he picked up a muscle injury in their 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday that kept them top of the Bundesliga with a seven-point lead.

Germany international Boateng is also likely to miss Wednesday's friendly against Netherlands after he was taken off in the 32nd minute.

"We will be without him for some time," coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters.

Boateng has played through every game in every competition this season.

