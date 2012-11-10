Midfielder Lallana signs new long-term deal with Liverpool
Midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich could be without defender Jerome Boateng for the next few games after he picked up a muscle injury in their 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday that kept them top of the Bundesliga with a seven-point lead.
Germany international Boateng is also likely to miss Wednesday's friendly against Netherlands after he was taken off in the 32nd minute.
"We will be without him for some time," coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters.
Boateng has played through every game in every competition this season.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON For all their youthful exuberance and attacking ambition, Scotland's inexperience at the scrum - a rich seam of points in northern hemisphere international rugby - is holding them back from being Six Nations title contenders.
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.