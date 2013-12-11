Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng celebrates scoring a goal with David Alaba (R) during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against FC Augsburg in Munich November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng has signed a three-year contract extension to stay at last season's treble winners until 2018, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Germany international Boateng, 25, has been first choice at the heart of Bayern's defence since joining the club in 2011 from Manchester City. He also played for Hertha Berlin and Hamburg SV prior to his move to England.

"Jerome has made a stunning development here and is one of the important Bayern players so it is only logical that we made every effort to extend his contract," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

Bayern are top of the league and have reached the Champions League knockout stage and German Cup quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)