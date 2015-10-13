Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman fights for the ball with Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (R) during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Munich, Germany, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman was not as seriously injured while in action for France Under-21s this week as first feared, but could still miss this Saturday's Bundesliga game at Werder Bremen, the German champions said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation on the right wing after joining on a two-year loan deal from Italy's Juventus this season with undefeated Bayern top of the Bundesliga and their Champions League group.

His performances, along with those of fellow new signing Douglas Costa, have also helped fill the gap left on the wings by Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who are still working on their comebacks following injuries.

Dutchman Robben, out with a thigh injury since September, could be back on Saturday.

"Luckily Bayern will not have to be too long without Kingsley Coman," the club said in a statement.

Bayern said he was nursing a minor thigh muscle injury after initially fearing a more severe leg injury.

"But it is still open if the Frenchman can play in the Bundesliga game in Bremen."

Bayern are seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga having won all eight of their league matches so far.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)