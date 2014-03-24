Bayern Munich central defender Dante has extended his contract with last season's treble winners by a year to 2017, the club said on Monday.

The Brazil international, who joined from Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2012, enjoyed huge success in his first season by winning the Bundesliga and German Cup double as well as the Champions League.

"Dante has certainly been one of our best transfers in the past few years," said chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement. "He has developed into one of our key players on and off the pitch."

The 30-year-old earned his first Brazil call-up last year and is hoping to win a World Cup place on home soil in June.

Bayern, who meet Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, will clinch the Bundesliga title on Tuesday if they win at Hertha Berlin.

